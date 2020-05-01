Sections
Home / Tech / Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Amazon said that it had to cut back on a lot of offerings in India where the government had enforced a lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Amazon said that it will invest $4 billion in Covid-19 related expenses. (REUTERS)

Amazon on late Thursday evening announced the quarterly results for the first quarter of 2020. During the announcement the company said that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted its business in countries all around the world with the business in India being affected the most.

Amazon said that it had to cut back on a lot of offerings in India where the government had enforced a lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said that it was delivering only the essential goods in the country and that it would resume its operations when the Indian government allows it to do so.

“I think the biggest impact internationally has been in India where, of course, similar to all companies in India, we’re now only fulfilling our essential goods such as grocery, so that’s cut back a lot on our offering and we will further expand when the Indian government announces that we’re allowed to resume operations. So we’re in a bit of a holding pattern except for grocery in India,” Brian T Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Amazon said in the earnings call with investors and analysts.

Separately, the company also announced that it would be spending $4 billion in Covid-19 related expenses in the second quarter of the year. The list includes investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and hundreds of millions to develop its own COVID-19 testing capabilities.



“There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and the best investment we can make is in the safety and well-being of our hundreds of thousands of employees,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.