Android 10 arrives on Motorola Razr

Motorola launched the Motorola Razr back in November last year. The phone made its way to India back in March this year. Now, nearly six months after its launch, the phone is finally getting the much Awaited Android 10 update.

The update brings a bunch of new features to the phone’s Quick View display thereby increasing the functionality of the phone’s front display. For starters, users can now access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music from music streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora. Users can also use the Quick View display to access new themes.

In addition to this, the update also brings a feature to the Motorola Razr that allows users to call their favourite contacts from the phone’s front display without opening the foldable display smartphone. To access their favourite contacts all users need to do is swipe left on the Quick View display. Apart from this, the Quick View display now allows users to read and respond to messages using a new Smart Reply or the new Quick View keyboard all without opening the phone.

Lastly, the phone’s front facing Quick View camera is also getting a major update. Users can now capture selfies even when the device is closed. To do so, all users need to do is swipe right when the phone is closed and unlocked. Alternatively, users can use Quick Capture with a twist of the wrist to capture images.

Motorola has started rolling out these features to its users across the globe starting today. So, it should be available on your smartphone soon.