Android 11 Developer Preview 3: New features spotted in the latest update

Google is expected to roll out Android 11 public beta for more users next month. Here’s what the latest dev update brings.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 brings several interesting features (REUTERS)

Google earlier this week rolled out Android 11 Developer Preview 3 ahead of the public beta launch next month. The latest DP3 was initially said to have skipped major features and focus only on improvements and bug fixes. But it seems the DP3 does come with some interesting features. For instance, it brings new gesture sensitivity options.

Spotted by Android Police, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 allows users to customise the sensitivity of left edge as well as right edge. Once customised, the DP3 shows a prompt that the “higher sensitivity may conflict with any app gestures along with edges of the screen.” The new customisation feature is said to be aimed improving gesture navigations on the upcoming and recent Android phones.

Separately, XDA developers has created a list of all the features they’ve spotted in the recent DP3 update.

According to the website, the new update Android 11 will bring larger previews of the recent applications. The shortcut buttons appear to be larger than the current ones.



Another major feature that’s being tested is revoking permissions for applications that haven’t been used by the user for months. This can help prevent dormant-appearing apps from accessing your data in the background.

The screenshot pop-up menu is also part of the update. The Android 11 DP3, however, doesn’t bring scrolling screenshots for now.

Another feature is the support for Ethernet tethering. This feature allows users to share phone’s connectivity via USB tethering. This will join the existing Bluetooth tethering and USB tethering features.

