Angry gamers sign petition to change Sony PlayStation Plus May 2020 games

A couple of days ago, Sony updated its free to play title list for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of May with Cities Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 19. But it looks like the gamers are not happy with the options. So, thousands of them signed a petition, asking Sony to change these titles. The ‘Change PS Plus May 2020’ petition on Change.org has almost 6,500 backers at the time of writing.

The petition states the two games as an ‘April Fool’s joke’. “After the much anticipated leak surrounding Dark souls remastered and Dying light 1,000’s of playstation enthusiasts was pumped and hyped looking forward to the best PS Plus lineup in a long time only to be left dumbfounded and forlorn with what seems like a late April fool’s joke in the form of Farming simulator 19 and some rip-off of sim city,” states the petition.

Also seen is that the petition is aimed at Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Then we will clap for you Jim Ryan @SonyPlaystation. Until then we will remain saddened, left out and let down, in a lock down quarantine nightmare simply growing CORN!” added the petition.

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition lets gamers develop a small community into a megacity. This means taking smart decisions that lead to in-game economy growth and more. The Farming Simulator 19, as the name suggests, is a simulator game that gives gamers a chance to tackle more sedate livelihood. Developed by GIANT, the simulation title lets you maintain a homestead, harvest crops, raise livestock and more.

If you are one of those who don’t find these two titles impressive enough, you still have until May 4 to download April 2020 PS Plus games. The titles included are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0.