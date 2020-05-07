Another Amazon worker dies from Covid-19 in US

Sections
The company has confirmed that the worker, who had been stationed in Amazon’s Waukegan, Illinois, warehouse died on April 18.

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:42 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

The death marks the fourth confirmed COVID-19-linked death of an Amazon worker. (REUTERS)

Another Amazon warehouse employee has died due to COVID-19 in the US, this time at its warehouse in northeast Illinois.

The company confirmed in a statement to FOX Business that the worker, who had been stationed in Amazon’s Waukegan, Illinois, warehouse - also known as MDW8 - died on April 18.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues,” the report quoted Amazon’s spokesperson as saying.

The death marks the fourth confirmed COVID-19-linked death of an Amazon worker, following deaths in Hawthorne, California; Tracy, California and the death of a Staten Island, New York, worker who was stationed at the JFK8 fulfillment centre.



Earlier, The New York Attorney General earlier criticised Amazon, saying the e-commerce giant may have violated federal safety standards for providing “inadequate” protection to its warehouse workers in the city.

The e-commerce giant Amazon has also fired two technology workers after they criticised the working conditions of the company’s warehouse workers.

Amazon has rolled out some changes at its facilities including enforcing temperature checks and procedures to mandate social distancing.

