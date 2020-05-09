Apple Books for Authors to help with content, writing and publication on Mac, Windows

The website functions as a comprehensive guide that helps authors with using Pages and iBooks Author app along with other alternatives like Scrivener and Microsoft Word for the writing process followed by preparing, publishing, audiobooks, marketing, sales and reporting. (Apple Books for Authors )

Apple’s newly launched Apple Books for Authors website is a resource that will help writers publish their content on Apple Books. The new site works both on Mac and Windows and helps authors with writing, publishing, marketing and even analytics.

Apple describes this initiative as a platform that “guides you through every step of your journey as an author, from structuring your story to packaging your digital book and selling it on our store. Even established authors will find valuable resources on how to grow sales and track performance”.

The site is live and you can check it out here.

Apple has highlighted why it makes better business sense to publish on Apple Books instead of Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing like better royalty rates irrespective of price points, no delivery fees, no third-party ads and no limits on free book offerings.