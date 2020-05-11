Apple exec reveals the what inspired them to create AirPods wireless earphones

The aim was to go wireless, giving users the freedom of movement since the iPhone was made on the same idea, says Apple exec. (Apple)

‘AirPods’ has always been a success story for Apple ever since it made a debut in the market. Although the journey has a been a short one for now, the accessory has already made it to the top of the true wireless stereo (TWS) hearables market in India and other countries as per the latest Counterpoint report. But what was the inspiration behind making the AirPods in the first place? Apple’s VP of product marketing Greg Joswiak answers this.

Joswiak, in an interview with the Wired, says that Apple had a vision of a wireless earphone ever since the early days of Apple. The aim was to go wireless, giving users the freedom of movement since the iPhone was made on the same idea. “We had this incredible wireless product, the iPhone,” he says. “And yet, what began to feel odd is when you saw somebody using wired headphones. Right then you thought, why would you attach the wire?”

And as far as the technology goes behind the AirPods, Joswiak added that Apple worked with Stanford to 3D-scan “hundreds of different ears and ear styles and shapes” to finally come with a “one-size solution.” Same was done with AirPods Pro.

“With AirPods Pro, we took that research further – studied more ears, more ear types. And that enabled us to develop a design that, along with the three different tip sizes, works across an overwhelming percentage of the worldwide population,” he said in the interview.

Although Apple never shares the shipment numbers of AirPods, the reports have never shown a downfall for the particular product. As mentioned by Counterpoint, Apple grabbed 27% share of the India hearables market, followed by an upstart brand Noise at 12% and JBL at 8%. Samsung with 7% market share was fourth.