Apple grew by 78% in Q1 2020 in India, major credit goes to the iPhone 11

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the report, the ‘fruit-company’ witnessed a growth of 78% year-on-year because of the handset “and multiple discounts on platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.” (Apple)

The latest CounterPoint Research does mention the growth rate of the smartphone industry in India by a mere 4%, but it also talks about Apple’s strong growth in the Q1 2020, all thanks to the most affordable smartphone launched by the firm last year, the iPhone 11. According to the report, the ‘fruit-company’ witnessed a growth of 78% year-on-year because of the handset “and multiple discounts on platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.”

The report even added that Apple was the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment, which is more than Rs 45,000 or roughly $600 and up. It is also the same segment that includes flagship smartphones from Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus.

However, when it comes to overall market share across price segments in India, Xiaomi led the race in Q1 2020 with 30%, followed by Vivo, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and others at 17%, 16%, 14%, 12% and 11%. Also mentioned was that January and February shipments reportedly grew due to new launches and aggressive promotions. However, the industry saw a massive decline by 19% in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the overall quarter growth to 4%.

But talking about growth, Realme saw the most growth in the smartphone market in the March quarter. As per the report, the company witnessed 119% YoY growth most of which were driven by 5i and C3.



As for feature phones, the market saw a decline of around 24% YoY in Q1 2020. Leading the list is Itel with 22% market share followed by Lava, Samsung, Nokia, Micromax and Others at 15%, 15%, 13%, 7% and 27%.

