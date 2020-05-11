Sections
Apple HomePod available for sale in India

Apple HomePod available for sale in India

The Apple HomePod costs Rs 19,900 in India.

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Apple India has updated its website to reflect the change. (Apple)

Apple, back in January this year, had announced that the HomePod was finally making its way to India. Now, nearly four months later, the company is finally ready to bring its smart speaker to the country.

Apple India’s HomePod page now has a “Buy” button, which redirects to a tool that lists all the e-retail platforms, such as Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall, where the device will be available. The device, however, isn’t listed on any of the three e-retail platforms yet. It is worth noting that Apple doesn’t have an online store or a brick-and-mortar store in India yet. It sells all its products via authorised resellers.

Apart from the new Buy button, Apple, according to a report by Mac Rumours, has also started sending emails to customers to inform them that its Siri-powered smart speaker is now available in the country.

Coming to the price, the Apple HomePod costs Rs 19,900 in India. The company had added support for Indian English to Siri back in January with the software update version 13.3.1.



