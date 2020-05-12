Apple iPhone 12: Final prices, official names and key specs revealed by tipster

Prosser has this time revealed the official names and final prices of the all four iPhone 12 models. (Everything Apple Pro / YouTube)

Reliable Apple tipster Jon Prosser is out with a bunch of more leaks for the iPhone 12, leaving nothing to our imagination. We already know the display sizes of the iPhone 12 models, their possible names, official Navy-Blue colour, processor, quad rear camera and notch details. However, Prosser has unveiled some new details this time in his video on YouTube, months before we actually see the handset. He says after these leaks there won’t be anything left to leak.

Starting with the Apple over the ear headphones, the tipster re-confirms it to be named as ‘AirPods Studio’. This does sound like the Beats Studio (Beat is owned by Apple by the way) however, Apple wants to keep continuing leveraging the brand name, possible because most of us are familiar with it by now. It will cost $349 as Prosser mentioned before and are said to have interchangeable magnetic cups, as per a Blomberg report. We are yet to see how they work though.

Now for the entire iPhone 12 line up, here are the specs and the prices.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 will have a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display, 4GB RAM, 128GB and 256GB storage models, Apple A14 chipset, 5G support and two cameras at the back. The 128GB and 256GB versions will cost $649 (roughly Rs 49,200) and $749 (roughly Rs 56,800).

Apple iPhone 12 Max

The iPhone 12 Max is supposed to feature the same set of specs mentioned above for the iPhone 12, except for the larger 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display screen. The 128GB and 256GB storage versions are said to cost $749 (roughly Rs 56,800) and $849 (roughly Rs 64,400) respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

In the higher tier, you get two new iPhones. The first one is the iPhone 12 Pro that may feature a 6.1-inch Samsung-made OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit colour depth. Some other specs mentioned by Prosser are Apple A14 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, Stainless Steel body, 5G support and Triple rear cameras + LiDAR. The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at $999 (roughly Rs 75,700), $1,099 (roughly Rs 83,300) and $1,299 (roughly Rs 98,500).

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Being the most powerful version in the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to boast a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit colour depth. This comes in addition to 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options, Stainless Steel body, 5G support and Triple rear cameras + LiDAR. This will also cost more than the iPhone 12 Pro. The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs 83,300), $1,199 (roughly Rs 90,900) and $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,06,000).

Additional information on iPhone 12 display

Adding to all the leaks above, Prosser cites the recent leak by another tipster Max Weinbach and confirms the new iPhones to feature dynamic refresh rate screens. This means that iPhone 12 models might change the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz or vice versa, based on the application you are using. This is being is done to give more battery life to an average consumer. Further, this tech might be a part of the software and won’t be optional for users to handle manually.

And due to the Covid-19 pandemic-effect, the iPhones might take some extra time to reach the shelves. Although, there could be an announcement happening in September like it has been happening since years.