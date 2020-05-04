Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series smartphones have been in the news for quite some time now. In the past, reports have detailed various features that are likely to be available in the series 12 iPhones. Now, a new report details the pricing of the upcoming smartphones.

Apple is expected to reveal four iPhone models this year. According to a report by Chinese blog site My Drivers (via GizChina), the 5.4-inch OLED display model of the upcoming iPhone 12 series will be priced at $649 (Rs 49,231 approximately). Interestingly, the iPhone 11 was launched at a starting price of $699 (Rs 53,000 approximately). If the report is indeed true, this would make the base variant of the iPhone 12 series cheaper than the base variant of the iPhone 11 series.

As far as other iPhone models are concerned, the report says that the 6.1-inch OLED screen model of the series with dual rear cameras will be priced at $749 (Rs 49,231 approximately), while the 6.1-inch OLED screen model with a triple rear camera setup and LiDAR sensors will be price at $999 (Rs 95,754 approximately). The top model of the iPhone 12 series with a 6.7-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras and LiDAR sensors will be priced at $1099 (Rs 83,337 approximately).

As far as the specifications are concerned, all the models in the iPhone 12 series are expected to be powered by the company’s A14 chipset and feature support for 5G connectivity. They are also expected to feature a smaller notch compared to previous generation iPhones.

In addition to that, reports hint that the iPhone 12 Pro -- the model with a 6.1-inch display and triple rear camera setup -- will come with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a USB Type-C port. It is also expected to feature support for reverse wireless charging.