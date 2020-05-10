Apple iPhone 12: Tipster confirms camera, display and design details

As per Weinbach, the only component that has kept Apple from going ahead with iPhone 12 production is the rear camera setup. (Everything Apple Pro/ YouTube)

Apple’s recently launched iPhone SE (2020) model has not just made the mid-range smartphone market more competitive than ever but has also sparked more excitement for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. While enough has already been leaked about the smartphones by analysts and tipsters, a massive leak now comes from XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach via a video on the EverythingApplePro’s YouTube channel. Weinbach talks about the cameras in detail, colours, design and other iPhone 12 related details.

As per Weinbach, the only component that has kept Apple from going ahead with iPhone 12 production is the rear camera setup. The company seems to have pretty much figured out the rest of it though. The tipster has also detailed the camera features that will be coming in the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 rear camera specs and features

Earlier this year, there were rumours indicating the arrival of a 64-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the iPhone 12 models, but it looks like that won’t be happening this year. Weinbach reports that Apple engineers were not satisfied with the autofocus performance of the 64-megapixel sensor so it may not be able to make the cut this year. This means the iPhone 12 might yet again stick with 12-megapixel sensors for this generation.

On the bright side, Apple will be focussing a lot more on low light photography this year. The handsets are said to get an improved autofocus for lowlight situations due to larger sensors, LiDAR and software improvements. In case you are unaware, the iPhone 12 is rumoured to come with four camera sensors at the back, with the LiDAR being the additional sensor over the three existing sensors. Weinbach adds that the cameras could also have better subject recognition and improved slow-motion video recording in low light situations. Furthermore, the log exposure photography and white balance (specially on faces) might be improved.

The inclusion of the LiDAR sensor can also mean the iPhone 12 may finally bring portrait videos feature onboard. However, its internal performance is not said to be at par and Apple might just delay it to next year’s iPhone. On the other hand, the telephoto lens in particular may get up to 3x optical zoom, 1x more than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 2x zoom. This will be in addition to a ‘Night Mode’ support.

The microphones in iPhones are also said to be improved with more accuracy and precise beam forming.

Apple iPhone 12 design

Weinbach re-confirms that Apple iPhone 12 series may have flat sides like it was in the iPhone 5, 5S. Also mentioned is that engineers found this design to be more robust than the ones that are being used right now or were used in the iPhone 6 to iPhone 8 models.

Apple iPhone 12 display

As for the display, it has been mentioned that iPhone 12 will get ProMotion tech, meaning 120Hz refresh rate. However, it will be coming to only 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch high-end ‘Pro’ models. The lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will stay limited to 60Hz. And of course, all of them will feature OLED panels. Apple is also working on dynamic switching between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate in order to keep the battery performance intact. The iPhone 12 will probably change the refresh rates based on the apps that you are using.

Apple iPhone 12’s smaller notch (Render). ( Everything Apple Pro /YouTube )

It has been mentioned that the notch will be shrinking in the new iPhones. But they will still be there. Don’t expect a notch-less iPhone this year. What’s interesting is that the notch is not just shrinking but is getting new abilities as well. One of them is the wider angle of use for the FaceID, meaning that the iPhone can unlock even in more extreme angles.

Apple iPhone 12 battery

On the battery front, Weinbach adds that although the exact battery capacity is not known for the iPhone 12 series, it will definitely be more than the current models. This has been done to give a similar performance while using the 120Hz refresh rate.

Weinbach predicts that the four rumoured iPhones may be called as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus while the high-end version could be called as iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.