Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale to start soon as Flipkart teaser goes live

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2nd gen last month, and announced its India prices as well. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date for India as yet. But it looks like the new iPhone SE will go on sale soon as it’s teaser page on Flipkart has gone live.

First spotted by 91mobiles, the iPhone SE 2020 is teased on Flipkart with the ‘Notify Me’ button. Interested users can tap on this button to get updates on when they can purchase the phone. Here’s the difficult part, finding the notify me button. This is available only on the Flipkart mobile app and that too under the ‘Mobiles’ section. You won’t see it on the homepage of the app.

Scroll down below the Mobiles section and under ‘Upcoming Launches’ you’ll see the iPhone SE banner. Once you tap on it, you’ll be asked to submit your phone number and email address for details. There’s still no confirmation on the sale date for iPhone SE 2 as yet. Also, even if it starts selling soon it will be available for purchase only in the green and orange zones as advised by the MHA.

iPhone SE 2 starts at Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB. It also comes with 128GB storage which retails at Rs 47,800, and 256GB priced at Rs 58,300. Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chipset, a single 12-megapixel wide rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. iPhone SE 2 has a Touch ID button for fingerprint authentication, and it also has IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.