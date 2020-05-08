Apple launches ‘hub’ to make online shopping easier during the pandemic

One of the interesting sections on Apple’s new hub for online stores is the ‘No-Contact delivery’. Clicking on the link opens an overlay window describing how Apple handles deliveries in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. (Apple)

Apple is making it easier for users in the US to shop from home with the new online store hub. The aim here is to streamline online shopping since the physical retail stores are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The website lets you chat with an Apple ‘Specialist’ for shopping, see safety guidelines on ‘no-contact delivery’, financing and crediting options, learn about Apple Trade-in program, track order status and more. “Everything you love about our stores is online,” reads the web page.

One of the interesting sections on Apple’s new hub is ‘No-Contact delivery’. Clicking on the link opens an overlay window describing how Apple handles deliveries in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. No-Contact delivery essentially means that the delivery driver may ask for verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature. “Orders that don’t require a signature will be left at your door,” adds the iPhone maker.

It has also been added that because of this and other such measures, the orders might get delayed.

As per several reports, most of Apple’s retail stores have stayed shut since mid-March. Some that are open in few areas focus on online shopping and primarily handle the device and service support.

Apple has been doing a lot to keep its employees and customers safe during the pandemic. The firm is already working with Google to bring contact tracing to all the iPhones and Android phones, it has also made custom masks for frontline workers and more recently, it granted $10 million to Copan Diagnostics for testing kits for hospitals in the US. Copan is said to move to a new, larger facility with advanced equipment that will be designed by Apple as well.