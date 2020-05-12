Apple launches the Logic Pro X 10.5 for musicians: Everything you need to know

Apple has launched a major update to Logic Pro X with a professional version of Live Loops, a completely redesigned sampling workflow and new beat-making tools - the Logic Pro X 10.5.

“The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world’s top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

“Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist — from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums. We can’t wait to hear what these artists create next,” Prescott added.

With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples and recordings can be organised into a new musical grid, where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline. From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic.

Logic X 10.5’s Remix FX enhances Live Loops through a collection of electronic effects like Bitcrusher, filter, gater, and repeater that can be performed in real time over individual tracks or over the entire song mix.

Both these features become even more powerful when you use the Logic Remote app, that allows users to pair their iPhone or iPad with their Mac to provide Multi-Touch control over Live Loops and Remix FX.

The Logic Pro X 10.5 also brings the Sampler and the Quick Sampler. The Sampler is the next-gen industry-standard EXS24 plug-in with a modern design and expanded sound-shaping controls, while maintaining full backwards compatibility. Producers can use the Sampler to create and edit sophisticated multisampled instruments, using drag-and-drop workflows that automate complex production tasks.

The Quick Sampler is a fast and simple way to turn any individual sound into a playable instrument. Musicians can pick a sound from within Logic, the Finder, Voice Memos, or even record directly on the Quick Sampler. These recorded bytes or imported samples can be trimmed, looped and played across a keyboard controller, with access to creative sound-shaping controls.

Logic Pro X 10.5 also offers a collection of new creative tools designed to work together to make it fast and fluid to build original beats which are an integral part of hip hop and electronic music production like the Step Sequencer, Drum Synth, Drum Machine Designer etc. You can check out all the details here.

The Logic Remote has also received an update that will now allow it to trigger sounds in Live Loops, browse and add loops and apply Remix FX to s session. The new Logic Pro X 10.5 has been optimised to take advantage of the latest Mac hardware and the power of macOS.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available from today as a free update for all existing users, and is available on the Mac App Store for Rs 15,500 for new customers. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available today as a free download on the App Store. Customers can also sign up for a free trial of the Logic Pro X.