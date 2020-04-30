Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta, makes it easy for people to unlock iPhone when wearing a mask

If you are using the iPhone X, the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 or any other latest model of the Apple iPhone, by now you must be well versed with the frustration of unlocking your iPhone while wearing a face mask. The device usually takes a couple of seconds for disabling the FaceID feature and switching to the passcode screen. Apple is fixing this issue now.

The iPhone maker has released the iOS 13.5 beta, which makes it easier for users to unlock their iPhones while wearing a mask to protect themselves from Covid-19. The update enables iPhones to speedily bring up the passcode interface when users swipe upwards on the home screen unlocking their iPhones.

As mentioned before, this feature is available as a part of the beta update and it should be available to the public at large in the coming weeks.

It is worth noting that the ability to unlock iPhones quickly using passcode is not the only functionality available as a part of iOS 13.5 beta. The company has also released a seed version of its Covid-19 contact tracing API to select developers who will be working with the healthcare agencies. The release is aimed at gathering feedback on how to improve the API before its mid-May launch.