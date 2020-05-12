Apple’s AirPods Studio headphones may come with head and neck detection, equaliser settings

Older rumours suggest that the AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode like the AirPods Pro and that they might come with interchangeable ear pads and headband padding, allowing customisation. (Reauters)

We’ve learned that Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphone might be called the AirPods Studio, tipped to be priced around $349, and that they might be coming with a head and neck detection feature that is similar to the ear detection feature the AirPods and the AirPods Pro have. This information comes from 9to5Mac that quoted people who are “familiar” with Apple’s plans.

On the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the ear detection stops the music when the AirPods are removed from your ears. If a single AirPod is removed, the song is paused and resumed with the removed unit put back in the ear.

AirPods Studio might upgrade that feature to work for the head and the neck. Presumably, the headphones will stop playing or pause the music when the headphones are no longer on your head but placed around your neck instead, and resume it when it’s put back on.

9to5Mac says that there will also be another sensor that will detect left and right ears to route audio channels. Which means that there will be no right or wrong way of wearing the AirPods Studio. And pairing the AirPods Studio with your Mac or your iPhone will unlock custom equaliser settings with low, medium and high frequency adjustments.

Older rumours suggest that the AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode like the AirPods Pro and that they might come with interchangeable ear pads and headband padding, allowing customisation.

Apple might also sell the headphones with multiple material options like leather or something lighter and more breathable for those gym sessions.