Sections
Home / Tech / Apple stores to reopen in Germany starting May 11 for limited hours

Apple stores to reopen in Germany starting May 11 for limited hours

The move expands on Apple’s other recently opened locations in South Korea, Austria and Australia.

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:58 IST

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

Apple’s stores in all other regions outside of China, including the U.S., Japan, U.K. and Canada, remain closed. (REUTERS)

Apple Inc. said it will reopen its 15 retail stores across Germany on May 11 with limited hours and health precautions.

The move expands on Apple’s other recently opened locations in South Korea, Austria and Australia.

“To start, we will open with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings, and an adjusted schedule, to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy,” Apple said in a statement Friday. “Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers.”

Also read: Apple launches ‘hub’ to make online shopping easier during the pandemic



Apple’s stores in all other regions outside of China, including the U.S., Japan, U.K. and Canada, remain closed. Apple has more than 500 retail stores worldwide. Locations that have reopened focus on technical support rather than sales.



Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook previously told Bloomberg News he expects at least a few U.S. locations to reopen by mid-May, while retail chief Deirdre O’Brien said she expects “many more” locations to re-open during the month.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:55 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

India’s envoy-designate to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies
May 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
Apple stores to reopen in Germany starting May 11 for limited hours
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
Have enough inventory, no plan to resume production in lockdown: Sony India
May 08, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.