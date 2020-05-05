Apple WWDC 2020 to take place on June 22: iOS 14 expected for iPhones

Apple has finally revealed when it will be holding its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 2020. The event, which will be hosted online for the first time, will take place on June 22. The firm has also announced the Swift Student Challenge, through which student developers can submit their coding work.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

Also read: Future iPhones could come with this cool new audio technology

This year, the company is holding the conference online-only in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” said Schiller last month.

At the conference, Apple usually unveils the next major iterations of iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. These also hint the arrival of new device later in the year. This time we are expecting Apple to reveal iOS 14 for iPhones.

The next major version of iOS is said to make multi-tasking better and more efficient. It may also include the ability to try out an application without downloading them first. Some other features rumoured are Apple CarKey API to unlock connected cars via an iPhone, improved Messages feature, flexible widgets and wallpaper customisations.