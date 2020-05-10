Apple to reopen its Apple Stores in Switzerland

Apple will reopen all its four Apple Stores in Switzerland on May 12. The company had shut down its store in Switzerland and other European countries in mid-March following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from its stores in Switzerland, Apple will open its 15 stores in Germany on May 11. According to 9to5Mac, Apple will open one store in the US on that day and will open more in the following days.

The company is said to follow health and safety protocols when its stores resume operations. This of course includes wearing masks inside the stores, contactless temperature check before entering the store, and reduced working hours. Other measures in place are encouraging users to purchase devices onlineand the number of customers entering the store will be capped to ensure social distancing.

Apple has gradually begun reopening its stores in different markets as the governments around the world have begun easing lockdown restrictions.

Apple, like many other companies, have been hit hard by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has already lowered its projections for the coming quarter.

The company, however, has hinted that there will be no delay in new product launches in the coming months. Apple is said to have a “packed” product roadmap through 2021.

“New products are our lifeblood. We’re continuing to work. [...] As you can tell from what we did this quarter despite the environment, we have our head down and are working because we know our customers want the products that we’ve got. They’re even more important in these times,” Apple CEO Time Cook had said in earnings call for the second quarter of 2020.