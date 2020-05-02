Apple updates with Covid-19 app with new CDC symptoms, face-mask tips

Apple has not just updated its Covid-19 app but has also updated the website that it launched some time back with the aforementioned information. (Bloomberg)

Apple’s Covid-19 app, which was launched in late March in partnership with the CDC, White House and FEMA, now includes updated symptoms and recommended actions that fall more in lines with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. The CDC recently added some new Coronavirus symptoms such as chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of smell or taste.

The app update also gives you tips on wearing a cloth mask and how to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus. There are tips on creating a new mask, how to wear it and how one can sanitise it for reuse. Apple has not just updated its Covid-19 app but has also updated the website that it launched some time back with the aforementioned information.

Apple’s Covid-19 screening app works much like the others that have been launched so far. The app asks the user questions based on the symptoms of Covid-19. According to the symptoms of the user, Apple will guide and offer advice on what to do next. For example, users who don’t have Covid-19 symptoms will be advised to practice social distancing.

The Covid-19 app also offers information resourced from government agencies on Covid-19. Users can get updated information on the coronavirus itself, measures and prevention tips like social distancing, and more. Apple’s Covid-19 app is currently available only in the US. It doesn’t require any account for users to sign-in, and Apple says the responses won’t be kept on their database or sent to any government organisation.

The company is already working with Google on bringing contact tracing to all iPhones and Android phones so recognizing a Covid-19 patient becomes easier.