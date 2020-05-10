Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character level system will be different this time

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director, Ashraf Ismail said that it will be more ‘power’ and skills you have unlocked in the game than just plain numeric levels. (Ubisoft)

Ever since the trailer reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has talked about the story time period, gender of the protagonist and the console it will be coming to later this year. However, not many know about the level progress system of the title. Revealed even before the trailer video came out, Ubisoft had confirmed that the level or progression of the character (Eivor) in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be different from what many of us saw in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In an interview with Game Informer, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director, Ashraf Ismail said that it will be more ‘power’ and skills you have unlocked in the game than just plain numeric levels. “As part of our fresh take on the RPG elements and progression, I would say it’s less about levels and it’s more about the sense of power. Based on the skills you have, you gain power. That’s how we look at that mechanism in the world; it’s really about your capacities and what you can do,” said Ismail.

However, he does mention that there will be a number assigned for the power value however, it might just stay as an indicator but nothing more. “It’s a sense of power rather than levels,” he added.

Ismail echoed the same information in an interview to the Press Start website, “We’ve gotten rid of the idea of levels as well. Instead we now have power, so again power is something that is rooted in the skill set of the hero. So, based on the skills you’ve learned you gain power, and so there’s been a shift in the way we handle RPG and progression to make it a more play-style centred and focused on what players out there want to do in the game.”