Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to get both male, female characters like AC Odessey

McDevitt has now confirmed that both male and female versions of Eivor in AC Valhalla, are canon characters. (Ubisoft)

Until now, we have seen game developer Ubisoft unveil the teaser image and the trailer of its upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title. However, both of them show a male protagonist. While most gamers are excited to get their hands on the upcoming title, some have been asking about the ‘missing’ female protagonist. Clearing the air, Valhalla’s narrative director, Darby McDevitt has confirmed that gamers will be able to play as both male and female protagonists like in Ubisoft’s last title, AC Odessey. What’s new this time is that you can choose between the male and female versions of the same character instead of playing as siblings - Alexios or Kassandra.

Back in 2018, in one of the Reddit AMA’s, Ubisoft exec revealed that Kassandra was Assassin’s Creed Odessey’s canon character and the story was based more on her than Alexios. However, McDevitt now says that both male and female versions of Eivor in AC Valhalla, are canon characters.

That said, since Ubisoft is continuing the option to pick a gender for the main protagonist, it looks like develpper has no intentions of giving us two genders for a character like we saw in Odessey and Syndicate.

Ubisoft describes Eivor as a “fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory.” The protagonist exists in the ninth-century Norway and England. The title requires players to build settlements via customisations and upgrades (smells like Division 2), raid fortresses and make alliances. The trailer video also shows hunting, fishing and Viking rap battles as well.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first title after 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that came with several new RPG-like game mechanics. There was no new AC title released in 2019.