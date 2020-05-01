Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is finally here: We have Vikings this time

The new trailer re-confirms the Norse-inspired setup and you playing as the ‘heartless, godless barbarians’ in the words of King Aelfred of Wessex. (Ubisoft/YouTube)

Video game developer Ubisoft has finally dropped its first ever video cinematic trailer of the upcoming title in the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, the AC Valhalla. After revealing the teaser image yesterday, the new trailer re-confirms the Norse-inspired setup and you playing as the ‘heartless, godless barbarians’ in the words of King Aelfred of Wessex.

The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Eivor, a Viking raider that one can play as a male or a female character in the ninth-century Norway and England. The title requires players to build settlements via customisations and upgrades (smells like Division 2), raid fortresses and make alliances. The video also shows hunting, fishing and Viking rap battles as well.

The upcoming title is expected to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. It may launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well.

Ubisoft worked with graphic designer Bosslogic for the first-ever teaser image that got released yesterday (April 29th). “I had the opportunity to work on one of my favorite video game franchises this year and I’m excited to finally share this with you!” tweeted Bosslogic.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first title after 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that came with several new RPG-like game mechanics. There was no new AC title released in 2019.

This year is turning out to be a good one for gamers not only because of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but other upcoming titles as well including CD Projekt’s CyberPunk 2077.