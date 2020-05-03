Sections
Home / Tech / At over $40 billion annual run rate, AWS growing faster than ever

At over $40 billion annual run rate, AWS growing faster than ever

The cloud computing service logged $10.2 billion in sales this quarter, up from $7.7 billion from the year-ago quarter - a growth rate of 33%.

Updated: May 03, 2020 15:06 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

AWS now spans 76 Availability Zones within 24 geographic regions. (REUTERS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of ecommerce giant Amazon that started off as a side business, has grown into a behemoth in itself, raking in $10 billion in sales in the first quarter this year, with a super annual run rate of more than $40 billion.

The cloud computing service logged $10.2 billion in sales this quarter, up from $7.7 billion from the year-ago quarter - a growth rate of 33%.

According to Amazon, AWS now spans 76 Availability Zones within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.

In these COVID-19 times, AWS is currently helping schools around the world quickly deploy and transition to online learning through its EdTech customers and partners.



“In India, EdTech startup Impartus is launching virtual classrooms for more than 530,000 students — the online equivalent of 13,000 physical classrooms,” said Amazon.

Matt Garman, Vice President of AWS Sales and Marketing, recently informed that CareerLauncher is working with the government in Delhi to help train teachers on effective virtual teaching techniques and technologies.

A pilot programme of the company’‘s Aspiration.ai portal went live just two weeks ago and will roll out to 1,200 schools and 190,000 students in Delhi over this month.

AWS has announced the general availability of Amazon Detective, a security service that makes it easy for customers to conduct faster and more efficient investigations into security issues across their AWS workloads.

Amazon Detective automatically collects log data from a customer’s resources and uses machine learning, statistical analysis, and graph theory to build interactive visualizations that help customers analyze, investigate, and quickly identify the root cause of potential security issues or suspicious activities.

Also available is Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra), a scalable, highly available, and fully managed database service for Cassandra workloads.

AWS has also announced the general availability of Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (Amazon A2I), a fully managed service that makes it easy to add human review to machine learning predictions to enhance model and application accuracy by continuously identifying and improving low confidence predictions.

Human review for model predictions can be added to new or existing applications using reviewers from Mechanical Turk, third party vendors, or a customer’s own employees.

“AWS helped power the NFL’s first ever remote draft - the most watched ever, reaching more than 55 million viewers total,” said Amazon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 15:12 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
May 03, 2020 11:20 IST
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

At over $40 billion annual run rate, AWS growing faster than ever
May 03, 2020 15:06 IST
People with brown fat may burn 15% more calories, here’s how
May 03, 2020 15:05 IST
Hrithik Roshan puts Baaghi 3 on his Sunday night watch list
May 03, 2020 15:05 IST
Top Israel court hears bids to bar Netanyahu from forming new govt
May 03, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.