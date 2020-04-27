Sections
Bing Covid-19 tracker updated with new features for Indian users

Bing Covid-19 tracker has also integrated Apollo Healthcare bot for self-assessment. Here are other new updates to the tracker.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Bing Covid-19 tracker gets new features (Bing)

Microsoft on Monday announced new features for its Bing Covid-19 tracker for Indian users. The tracker now facilitates online telemedicine support and integration with Apollo Healthcare bot for self-assessment. The Bing Covid-19 tracker is now available in nine Indian languages.

First up is the self-assessment feature. The tracker on its India page allows users to take a self-assessment to check symptoms and risk level for Covid-19. Microsoft reveals the feature is based on the company’s cloud-based platform Azure. The self-assessment feature is available in as many as four languages.

Second up is the telemedicine support. This is essentially a hub to help users get virtual consultations from health experts. The partners for this service are Mfine, 1mg, Practo, and Apollo Hospitals.

Microsoft’s Bing Covid-19 tracker is now available in nine Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. To change the language, click on the drop down menu through the icon on top of the page.



Microsoft had launched the Bing Covid-19 tracker last month. The web portal helps users keep a track of the coronavirus cases around the world. Apart from the number, it also shows an interactive map for better understanding of the virus spread. The portal also has country-based hubs where users can see local updates on the Covid-19.

