BSNL extends Work from Home plan until May 19

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had introduced the Work from Home plan last month in order to help its broadband users as a nationwide lockdown was enforced in the country in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. At the time, the company had announced that the plan will be valid until April 19. Now, the state telecom operator has extended the validity of the plan till May 19.

The news comes as a courtesy of BSNL Tamil Nadu’s official Twitter handle. The company said that it’s promotional offer is now valid until May 19.

As far as the plan is concerned, it offers 5GB data at a speed of 10Mbps to all BSNL Landline users free for a month. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the network will shift to 1Mbps. Apart from this, the company is offering 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed to its users as a part of the Work from Home plan.

It is worth mentioning that while BSNL has tweeted the details from its Tamil Nadu handle, the plan is available across all circles in India including Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Separately, the company earlier this month extended the validity of its Rs 96 Vasantham Gold voucher by 90 days. The voucher is now available until May 30. As a part of this offer, users get 250 minutes of voice calls to any network within the home circle and other circles across the country in addition to 100 SMS per day to any network.