BSNL offers discount on recharging others' numbers

BSNL offers discount on recharging others’ numbers

BSNL has joined Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea to offer additional benefits on recharging others’ phone numbers.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

All you need to know about BSNL’s new scheme (REUTERS)

BSNL has quietly launched a new scheme which gives 4% discount on recharging other BSNL numbers. The scheme is available until May 31.

According to Telecomtalkinfo, BSNL had already been running two schemes to help people recharge phone numbers of their friends and families. Called “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge”, the schemes were announced earlier this month. The company, however, hadn’t announced any incentives such as discounts on recharging numbers, the website noted.

The latest discount scheme is available through the official My BSNL app.

It’s worth noting that Reliance Jio and Airtel have also been running similar schemes. According to GadgetsNDTV, Airtel is offering an “Earn From Home” plan under which user gets some credits on recharging others’ numbers. User, however, has to register for the “Sueprhero” programme on the Airtel Thanks application.



Reliance Jio earlier this month launched “JioPOS Lite” application to help users earn commission on recharging Jio phone numbers. After enrolling the programme, Jio users can earn up to 4.16% commission on every recharge.

Vodafone Idea also offers a similar scheme under which users can earn up to 6% commission on every recharge made. The scheme is called “Recharge for Good” initiative.

The new schemes from different operators are aimed to help people recharge others numbers amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Telecom operators have already increased the validity through the lockdown period allowing incoming calls on the low-income users. Recharging through ATMs are also some of the recent measures aimed at helping people.

