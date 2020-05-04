Call of Duty Warzone could come to Xbox Series X, PS5

Activision is planning to upgrade its Call of Duty: Warzone game for Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

There are no details about the specific of the console versions of the game. There are chances the game could support 4K resolution at 60fps.

“In an interview with GamerGen, Infinity Ward has confirmed that fans who are looking at getting the PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday will be able to still play Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward’s Narrative Director says that the studio will be working to update Call of Duty: Warzone in order to support the PS5 and Xbox Series X,” reported Chalie Intel.

“He says that with their content plans for the future of Warzone, he’s ‘sure’ that it includes PS5 and Xbox Series X as part of that... ‘I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them,” he added.

In case you didn’t know, Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale game. The game had garnered over 30 million users within the first two weeks of the launch. Last month, the game went past 50 million players.

The game features possibly the largest battle royale map. It can support up to 50 teams and up to 150 players in the big map which is comprised of cities and forests. The game recently transitioned to Season 3.

In other news, Activision has rolled out Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 with a range of new features and updates. The latest version also includes new game modes and maps like Rust.