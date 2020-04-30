Sections
Canon’s new software lets you turn its cameras into webcam

Canon’s new software may help increase quality of your workplace video calling or livestreams.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

All you need to know about EOS Webcam Utility beta software by Canon (Canon)

Video calling has become quite popular as people around the world are staying at their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For workplace group calling, laptops/desktops are usually the preferred device. The web cameras on these devices, however, aren’t of great quality as compared to phones. Canon is now trying to address this problem by allowing you to use its cameras as webcams for superior video quality.

Canon has rolled out an EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows 10. The software allows you to plug compatible DSLRs with the desktop/laptop through USB and use it as webcam. Note that the software is currently in beta mode right now.

“In unprecedented times, it’s imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president of the Canon USA., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group in a release.  

“Our goal is that the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings.”



To check your Canon camera’s compatibility and download the software, you need to visit the official website.

The software currently supports 25 Canon cameras. Some of the Canon cameras confirmed to the support the EOS Webcam Utility software are EOS-1D X Mark III, EOS-1D X Mark II, EOS 5DS R, EOS 5DS, EOS 5D Mark IV, and EOS R among others. The supported Canon cameras include Powershot series as well such as PowerShot G5X Mark II, PowerShot G7X Mark III, and PowerShot SX70 HS.

Converting DSLRs into a webcam isn’t really a new concept. Streamers have long used workarounds to use the high-end cameras to stream on platforms such as Twitch, Engadget points out. The Canon software, however, makes things much simpler for users and uses minimal resources.

