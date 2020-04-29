Slow internet during lockdown? Here are some hacks to get the best out of it

Working from home during lockdown means guzzling of internet data more than what we usually do. Sometimes this means hitting the FUP limits before the month ends and sometimes working at a slow internet speed due to several devices connected to a single network. So how do you deal with slow internet connectivity at homes during this period? It’s no rocket science, following are some tips to get the most out of the limited internet speed.

Use ‘Lite’ versions of browser on phones

Yes, try to use the ‘lite’ versions of browser like Chrome’s Lite mode, Opera Mini, Firefox Lite and others instead of regular versions. These are designed to save data and load pages faster in limited or slow network.

Close unwanted tabs on phones or laptops once used

Since each tab or webpage keeps refreshing in the background and take certain amount of data regularly, it is better to dismiss them, saving some data and prioritising the current tab to get the work done faster.

Find the best spot in your home where you get the best Wi-Fi or cellular speed

At home, get the best corner where you get the highest connectivity and work from there. Sitting at a place that has low signal strength will hamper your experience

even more and will keep you stuck at those loading pages.

Try to keep less devices connected to the network

Having several devices connected to a single Wi-Fi network also effects the internet speed. You can switch off your Smart TV, lock your laptops, activate airplane mode in tablets if not in use to keep as less devices on a network as possible so you get the most out of it.

Use web versions of Facebook or Twitter app

It is not necessary to keep using the social media apps since these are used the most and take a lot of data. You can use the web version on your smartphones that is close enough to get all the work done. Same goes for Instagram, which is a picture and video-heavy platform.

Keep YouTube and other video streaming platform’s video resolution in check

While streaming videos, do keep a check on the resolution. Try not to stream in the highest resolution when other devices are connected to the same signal. This will make your streaming slow and their networks slow as well.

Close those apps once the work is done

This is important. Just like browser tabs we mentioned above, make sure you dismiss the app as well when not in use. Keeping the apps running in the background means unwanted data consumption.

If you have a good smartphone network with unlimited internet plan, stop using WiFi

Because why not, if you have a good cellular signal strength with 4G and an unlimited data plan, work on that, stream videos, music and everything else on a good 4G network, leaving Wifi for other devices.