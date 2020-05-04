Covid-19 tracker: How to check which areas in your city are hotspots

MoveInSync, a company that provides employee transport solutions, has launched a Covid-19 hotspot dashboard. The Covid-19 tracker shows areas on the map that are currently hotspots with data gathered from public bulletins, and information from municipal governments.

This Covid-19 hotspot tracker can be accessed through this link. It currently shows data for a few cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mysore, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam. You can select any of these cities from the drop-down list and the Google Map will show all the Covid-19 hotspots.

Covid-19 hotspots will be marked in red and you can tap on it to find the name of the area. There’s also a list on the left side which names all the Covid-19 hotspots. From this list, you can select any of the areas and it will reflect on the map. At the same time you can also scroll around the map and figure out the areas. On top, you’ll find the number of hotspots visible. For example, Delhi has a total of 155 hotspots.

There’s also an option to check hotspot areas of multiple locations. To do this tap on the “Check Multiple Locations” icon on the top-right corner. Here, you can upload CSV files with location coordinates. There’s a sample file format that you can download for better understanding. Users can also report any errors in the map for Covid-19 hotspots to marcom@moveinsync.com.