Sections
Home / Tech / Covid-19 vaccine may take at least 9 months, says Bill Gates

Covid-19 vaccine may take at least 9 months, says Bill Gates

Even though several drugs are also being tested to treat Covid-19, Bill Gates believes the perfect drug that might help the world go back to the way things were is far from sight

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:05 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

In the absence of an “almost perfect drug to treat Covid-19”, it becomes imperative that every person on the planet gets vaccinated against coronavirus (Pixabay)

While it appears that only a Covid-19 vaccine may take us back to normal, its development may take at least nine months to two years, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said.

Even though several drugs are also being tested to treat Covid-19, Gates believes the perfect drug that might help the world go back to the way things were in December before the coronavirus pandemic is far from sight.

“Most of the drug candidates right now are nowhere near that powerful. They could save a lot of lives, but they aren’t enough to get us back to normal,” the Microsoft co-founder wrote in his GatesNotes blog on Thursday.

In the absence of an “almost perfect drug to treat Covid-19”, it becomes imperative that every person on the planet gets vaccinated against coronavirus. “Realistically, if we’re going to return to normal, we need to develop a safe, effective vaccine. We need to make billions of doses, we need to get them out to every part of the world, and we need all of this to happen as quickly as possible,” he said.



Also Read: Bill Gates shares what world needs to do to stop Covid-19 pandemic: Here’s what he has to say

While vaccine development usually takes around five years, Gates believes that scientists may come up with a coronavirus vaccine within 9 months to two years time. “As of April 9, there are 115 different Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the development pipeline. I think that eight to ten of those look particularly promising,” said Gates.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding several efforts to find a solution to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Microsoft co-founder explained that safety and efficacy are the two most important goals for every vaccine. Some minor side effects, like a mild fever or injection site pain, are generally acceptable, and all vaccines do not have 100 per cent efficacy. “For example, this year’s flu vaccine is around 45% effective,” he said.

Also Read: Bill Gates lauds India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu: Here’s how you use the app

“I suspect a vaccine that is at least 70 per cent effective will be enough to stop the (Covid-19) outbreak. A 60 per cent effective vaccine is useable, but we might still see some localised outbreaks. Anything under 60 per cent is unlikely to create enough herd immunity to stop the virus,” Gates noted.

To stop the pandemic, the world will need to manufacture and distribute at least 7 billion doses (or possibly 14 billion, if it’s a multi-dose vaccine) of the vaccine, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
May 02, 2020 00:19 IST
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
May 01, 2020 23:57 IST
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
May 01, 2020 23:59 IST
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST

latest news

India likely to cap stimulus package at $60 billion to protect credit rating: Report
May 02, 2020 01:04 IST
State found wanting in testing: 876 reports of Nanded returnees in 5 days
May 02, 2020 00:57 IST
HC dismisses plea of Punjab cop accused of demanding bribe
May 02, 2020 00:47 IST
Nanavati hospital under BMC radar following plaints of overcharging patients
May 02, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.