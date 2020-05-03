Sections
Dubai woman receives giant fake Apple AirPods from Amazon

According to a report in New York Post, the lady spent nearly $62 for the fake AirPods, which normally retail for more than three times the price.

Updated: May 03, 2020 15:11 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Dubai

Her post featuring a photo of the giant AirPods received more than 72,000 retweets. (HT Web)

In a shock of her life, an online shopper in Dubai was left stunned when she ordered fake wireless Apple AirPods from Amazon, and received the device which was even bigger that her head in size.

In a Twitter post, the Dubai user by the name of @Al33rzay said that when she opened the package, the fake AirPods left her speechless

“So today I received my airpods from Amazon. God these are huge,” she tweeted.

“I got the AirPods from Amazon last month. I knew they were fake because Amazon sells weird stuff, and it wasn’t expensive. I was shocked not going to lie, but we move on,” she added.



Her post featuring a photo of the giant AirPods received more than 72,000 retweets.

Most users compared the fake Airpods with a hairdryer.

“Most of you saying it’s hairdryer. But I say it’s ‘eardryer,’“ she said.

Amazon did not comment on her tweet or the report but the tweet was deleted later, saying it contains “potentially sensitive content”.

