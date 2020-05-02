Facebook and Bollywood come together for I For India concert

More than 85 global and Indian stars will be a part of this fundraiser. (Facebook)

Facebook is bringing together some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the entertainment industry for the home-to-home fundraiser concert called I For India. Facebook has announced that 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the India Covid Responder Fund that’s managed by GiveIndia.

GiveIndia works to support on-ground relief work and is India’s largest giving platform reaching out to 23 states. It is associated with over 100 NGOs.

The main idea behind the concert is three-pronged - to entertain, to pay tribute to frontline workers and to raise funds for those who have no work, no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The four-hour-long concert will be broadcasted live globally on Facebook on Sunday, May 3 starting at 7:30 pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from more than 85 global and Indian stars including AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Virat Kohli, Ustad Zakhir Hussain and others.

The I For India fundraiser is already active on Facebook and you can donate via fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser. There will also be a button next to the concert video tomorrow, you can click on that to donate.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, stated in the official release: “As a company, Facebook is committed to being an ally for India as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. Our efforts so far have been focused on providing access to accurate health information and supporting communities around the country. We recently launched Facebook Fundraisers, that allow people to leverage the full scale and power of the platform, and their passion, to direct resources to initiatives that can protect and save lives.”

“We’re grateful to the creators, celebrities, and publishers participating in the ‘Social For Good’ Live-athon to drive the fundraisers. The ‘I for India’ concert is the grand finale of these efforts, featuring well-known artists and influencers,” he added.