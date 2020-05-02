Sections
Home / Tech / Facebook and Bollywood come together for I For India concert

Facebook and Bollywood come together for I For India concert

The concert is going to be live on Facebook tomorrow evening starting at 7:30 PM IST

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

More than 85 global and Indian stars will be a part of this fundraiser. (Facebook)

Facebook is bringing together some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the entertainment industry for the home-to-home fundraiser concert called I For India. Facebook has announced that 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the India Covid Responder Fund that’s managed by GiveIndia.

GiveIndia works to support on-ground relief work and is India’s largest giving platform reaching out to 23 states. It is associated with over 100 NGOs.

The main idea behind the concert is three-pronged - to entertain, to pay tribute to frontline workers and to raise funds for those who have no work, no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The four-hour-long concert will be broadcasted live globally on Facebook on Sunday, May 3 starting at 7:30 pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from more than 85 global and Indian stars including AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Virat Kohli, Ustad Zakhir Hussain and others.



The I For India fundraiser is already active on Facebook and you can donate via fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser. There will also be a button next to the concert video tomorrow, you can click on that to donate.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, stated in the official release: “As a company, Facebook is committed to being an ally for India as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. Our efforts so far have been focused on providing access to accurate health information and supporting communities around the country. We recently launched Facebook Fundraisers, that allow people to leverage the full scale and power of the platform, and their passion, to direct resources to initiatives that can protect and save lives.”

“We’re grateful to the creators, celebrities, and publishers participating in the ‘Social For Good’ Live-athon to drive the fundraisers. The ‘I for India’ concert is the grand finale of these efforts, featuring well-known artists and influencers,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details
May 03, 2020 01:44 IST
Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.