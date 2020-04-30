Sections
Home / Tech / Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected

Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected

Facebook said it’s feeling the squeeze from the global pandemic but expects to weather it with modest long-term effects.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:34 IST

By Associated Press, Oakland California

Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. (REUTERS)

Facebook on Tuesday reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by the coronavirus pandemic and a resulting global slowdown in digital advertising.

The social network, like Google on Tuesday, said it’s feeling the squeeze from the global pandemic but expects to weather it with modest long-term effects.

Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That’s more than double the $2.43, or 85 cents per share, it reported in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 18% to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting higher earnings of $1.74 per share and lower revenue of $17.34 billion.



The company said it saw a “significant reduction” in ad prices and demand in the last three weeks of March. It declined to give revenue guidance for the rest of the year, but said in the second quarter so far, it has seen “signs of stability” in the first three weeks of April. Ad revenue during this time has been flat compared with the year-ago period, Facebook said.

ALSO READ: Messenger Rooms to WhatsApp group calling update, here’s everything Facebook announced

Facebook had 2.6 billion monthly users on average in March, up 10% compared to a year earlier. Its daily user base during the month grew 11% to an average of 1.73 billion.

The company said 2.99 billion people used at least one of its apps (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp) at least once a month in March. That’s up 11% from a year ago.

Facebook’s stock shot up more than 8.5% to $210.77 in after-hours trading following release of its results.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tremendous gain in Covid-19 situation, considerable relaxations after May 3, hints Centre
Apr 30, 2020 07:41 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 30, 2020 04:40 IST
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 06:29 IST
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Apr 30, 2020 06:48 IST

latest news

Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie send condolences on Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 30, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19 update: Haryana to adopt district level strategy to start industrial operations
Apr 30, 2020 07:47 IST
Tremendous gain in Covid-19 situation, considerable relaxations after May 3, hints Centre
Apr 30, 2020 07:41 IST
Microsoft revenue beats as remote work feeds cloud demand, boosts Teams
Apr 30, 2020 07:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.