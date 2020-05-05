Sections
Home / Tech / Facebook’s Covid-19 community hub gets tools to support local businesses, raise funds

Facebook’s Covid-19 community hub gets tools to support local businesses, raise funds

Facebook is adding more ways for users to help local businesses, raise funds for nonprofits through its Covid-19 community hub.

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Facebook will start rolling out these new tools in its Covid-19 community hub starting today. (Facebook)

Facebook’s Covid-19 community help hub is getting new features for people to help local businesses, blood banks and nonprofits. Facebook will start rolling out these features today.

Facebook’s Covid-19 community hub can be accessed from this link. This is however not available in India. Here, Facebook has launched a Covid-19 information centre which is visible on top of the news feed. It sources Covid-19 information from reliable sources like the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The updated Covid-19 community hub will let users purchase gift cards to support local businesses, donate to local nonprofits and fundraisers. Facebook users can also sign up to be a donor through this hub. There’s also an option to find local job opportunities. Facebook already has these features enabled on the platform but it’s now more accessible on the Covid-19 hub.

In India and other markets, Facebook also has this option of users supporting causes for their birthdays. Interested users can start a fundraising campaign for a nonprofit they wish to support and encourage people to donate to it. Users whose birthdays are nearby will be prompted to start a fundraiser.



Facebook launched a similar feature on Instagram as well where users can add a donate sticker to their live broadcasts. Viewers can tap on the donate sticker and it will direct them to the nonprofit page for donation. And those who donate can use an “I Donated” that they can use for a limited time on their Instagram Stories.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 10:09 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
May 05, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Nine test positive in Chandigarh, Covid-19 count reaches 111
May 05, 2020 11:26 IST
After Covid-19, Assam hit by African Swine Fever; 2,500 pigs dead
May 05, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.