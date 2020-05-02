Sections
Home / Tech / Facebook starts rolling out ‘care’ emoji reaction in India

Facebook starts rolling out ‘care’ emoji reaction in India

Facebook’s care emoji is available on the main app and on Messenger as well.

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:51 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

Facebook’s ‘Care’ emoji reaction is the first addition in the list of reactions ever since 2015 (Facebook)

Facebook has rolled out a new ‘Care’ reaction on Facebook desktop and app to help people share their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The social media giant is gradually rolling out the care emoji to users. A number of people have already received the new emojis, however, for the majority of users, they will start appearing over the next few days.

The new reactions joins the classic thumbs up, heart, laugher, shock, sadness and anger options that have been available since reactions launched in 2015.

Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook app, recently told USA TODAY the new reaction option is meant as a sign of caring and solidarity when commenting on a status, comment, photo or video.



“This idea of a hug reaction came back consistently as one of the emotions and feelings that were missing from reactions. So that’s something that was always on our minds,” the report quoted Simo as saying.

Meanwhile, on Messenger users will get a new pulsating heart reaction.

The company earlier stated that the new set of reactions have been designed to give users additional ways to display their support to those affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST

latest news

Pandemic-era celebrities struggle to strike appropriate tone
May 02, 2020 16:29 IST
Apple aims to let you unlock iPhone while wearing a mask
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST
Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’
May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap
May 02, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.