Facebook starts rolling out redesigned desktop site to all: Here’s what’s new

Facebook has redesigned the desktop website such that the overall experience now resembles the app.

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

The revamped website is being rolled out to users globally. (Facebook)

Facebook, back at F8 2019, had announced that it would be rolling out Facebook with a new and optimised design to its users soon. Now, almost a year later it is keeping good on its promise. The company has started rolling out the new redesigned desktop site to all its users across the globe.

“We’ve grown since Facebook.com launched 16 years ago...Recently we’d focused on the mobile Facebook experience, and realized our desktop site had fallen behind. People need it to keep up,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

“Now we’re excited to deliver the new site, a great new foundation for the next decades of Facebook.com,” the company added.

If you haven’t opened Facebook on your web browser off lately, here are the changes that you will notice:



-- The new desktop site has a cleaner and more streamlined look. The focus of the new look is on making it easier for users to find videos, games and groups.



-- The overall look of the redesigned is quite similar to the Facebook app both in terms of design and experience.

-- Dark mode is one the biggest and most noticeable changes that users will see in the redesigned website. “The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

-- The redesigned website also makes it easier for users to create events, pages, groups and ads on Facebook. Users can now preview a new group that they are starting in real time. They can also see what it looks like on mobile before they create it.

