Firefox 76 rolls out for Windows, macOS and Linux with ‘Lockwise’, Zoom improvements and more

The ‘Lockwise’ feature in Firefox 76 is essentially an in-built password manager. It also brings the ability to lets you copy-paste a password but adds a layer of security to it as well. (Pixabay)

Firefox has unveiled its version 76 for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. The highlight of the new browser version by Mozilla is the Firefox Lockwise password functionality. This comes alongside some Zoom improvements and a few developer-based features. You can download Firefox 76 from the company’s website while the existing users will automatically get an update.

The ‘Lockwise’ feature in Firefox 76 is essentially an in-built password manager. It also brings the ability to lets you copy-paste a password but adds a layer of security to it as well. “When you try to view or copy a password from your “Logins and Passwords” page, you will be prompted for your device’s account password before proceeding. Once the password is added, your credentials will be available to view and copy for up to five minutes,” adds the blog post.

You can access the Lockwise dashboard by clicking the hamburger menu button located on the right side of the toolbar followed by “Logins and Passwords” option to view the list of your saved logins. What’s more is that it shows you an indicator if any of your accounts was involved in a website breach or use vulnerable password.

Also read: Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately: CERT-in alerts

- A Vulnerable Password alert appears when a password is identical to a password that has been breached.

- A Website Breach alert appears when your login and password is involved in a breach and includes more details about the breach.

In addition to Firefox Lockwise, the Firefox 76 browser version now supports Audio Worklets that are said to run custom JavaScript Audio for VR applications and web-gaming. Moziila states that Audio Worklets are used by several software programs including the controversial video conferencing app Zoom. “ With this change, you can now join Zoom calls on Firefox without the need for any additional downloads,” adds the release note.

You also get picture-in-picture feature that lets you multi-task and operate other apps while watching the video in a player placed on the side. You can double click on the small window to see a full screen view.

A couple of minor updates have been made to the address bar to improve its usability and visibility. First is that the shadow around the address bar field is reduced in width when a new tab is opened. Second is that the bookmarks toolbar has expanded slightly in size to improve its surface area for touchscreens.