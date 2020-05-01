First Xbox Series X gameplay is coming in on May 7

We will probably be seeing a lot of games from third parties in the game play. (Twitter )

Microsoft will be showing off gameplay from its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, on Thursday, May 7, the company announced. It will be the first look at the upcoming gameplay on the new Xbox, and Microsoft has promised a “lots of games.”

Xbox Series X gameplay will debut on the next episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft’s livestreamed video presentation that’s scheduled for on May 7 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

One game we’ll definitely get a peek of is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft said on Twitter -

Ubisoft revealed the cinematic trailer and first details of the new Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed chapter yesterday.

“We’re bringing friends to our next [Xbox Series X] showcase and they have games, lots of games!” Xbox senior marketing manager Josh Munsee said on Twitter.

Based on that and Microsoft’s tweets, it appears that the majority of gameplay, if not all of it, will come from third-party publishers and developers. And it sounds like Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Studios will showcase its Xbox Series X games sometime later this summer.

“So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week!” Xbox games marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg tweeted.

“Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans,” he added.

Microsoft has shown a handful of games for the Xbox Series X already, including early looks at Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, however, May 7’s reveal will be its first to feature actual gameplay footage.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled for release sometime during the holiday 2020 period.