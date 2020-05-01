Fitbit to launch an 4G-enabled smartwatch for kids this year

The wearables for kids will come with voice and video call support and GPS support. (AP)

According to reports, Fitibit is working on a new 4G smartwatch for children. This wearable is speculated to include safety tracking features along with video calling and voice calling options.

Fitbit already has its Ace series of smartwatches that’s meant for children, however, these models lack cellular connectivity for always-on tracking and communication and they don’t come with GPS support either.

This 4G-enabled smartwatch is expected to launch later this year.

Endgadget reports that Fitbit has acquired Hong Kong-based Doki Technologies that are known for their kid-friendly wearables. Doki Technologies’ smartwatches feature video and voice calling along with GPS support. They also come with a proprietary Doki SIM that offers unlimited data in over 50 countries for $9.99 (Rs 760 approx) per month. However, it is not clear if these features will be included in the Fitbit option that is being worked on.

Fitbit’s acquisition of Doki Technologies has not been officially announced, and it was spotted on the Hong Kong Companies Registry. Doki’s director is now listed as Andrew Paul Missan, who is also Fitbit’s executive vice president. The Hong Kong-based company on their website has stated that they will shut operations from July 1.

If Fitbit is working on a smartwatch like this for kids, it will give the company an edge over others in the kids’ wearable market. They will also be able to penetrate the Chinese wearable market with this product.