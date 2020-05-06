Flipkart shares what Indians search for during covid-19 lockdown

E-commerce firms have played a major role during the Covid-19 lockdown in India by delivering essential products and groceries to homes. Millions have ordered products from these platforms and as a result, have led to an increase in search volumes. So, e-commerce firm Flipkart, has revealed some interesting stats on what Indians searched on its website during the lockdown.

The firm witnessed an increase in searches for consumer electronic products, including personal grooming equipment (such as trimmers) as on May 4, 2020. “In the past fortnight, trimmers continue to be one of the top 10 most-searched products, with a 4.5X increase in searches since the beginning of April,” adds Flipkart.

Besides trimmers, headsets also saw an increase in searches. The audio products witnessed a massive 200% increase in search, indicating growing trend in personal entertainment. In case of electronic appliances, fan and AC searches were doubled on the website. However, mobile phones stayed as the most searched item on Flipkart, specially the phones in the mid-premium segment.

Consumers also searched for shoes 1.8X times more than sarees, which as per the e-commerce giant, shows people’s inclination towards leading a fitter and healthier lifestyle during this time.

Speaking on the stats, Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President at Flipkart said “At Flipkart, we continue to serve our customers by providing them products at their doorsteps through a safe and sanitized supply chain. This is carried out via robust SOPs which are in line with the guidelines shared by the Government and local authorities. With e-commerce being allowed for essential and non-essential products in Orange and Green zones in specific States, we are seeing an increase in searches for products in categories such as Laptops, Consumer Electronics (such as headphones), Mobiles, Air Conditioners, Coolers, t shirts, and other essentials. We are working with lakhs of sellers and MSMEs across India, and helping them prepare their businesses and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need. Our seller support team is providing constant online counsel and support to sellers on our platform.”