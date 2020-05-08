Fortnite to host concerts by DJ Steve Aoki and Deadmau5, will also gift free Neon Wings

This is supposed to begin at 9PM ET (6am IST). However, Epic is also giving a gift to members at this occasion and it seems to be a limited time offering – Neon Wings (Reuters)

Fortnite’s new Party Royale mode is finally getting an official launch. After testing Diplo show last week, the app will now feature a concert with live sets from DJ Steve Aoki, Dillion Francis and deadmau5. This is supposed to begin at 9PM ET (6am IST). However, Epic is also giving a gift to members at this occasion and it seems to be a limited time offering – Neon Wings. Yes, they are back. For those unaware, Fortnite already has quite a few wing-themed back blings but ‘neon’ like this.

So how to get it? Simple, just log in to the game any time from today till May 11 and you will get this free Neon Wings. That’s it.

As per Epic Game’s latest announcement, Fortnite has gained 350 million registered players, who in April spent over 3.2 billion hours inside the game. “Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game,” the company said in a tweet.

It has also been revealed that the title hit a new attendance record last month at Travis Scott’s Astronomical concert. During the show there were around 12.3 million players connected simultaneously.

While game developers are preparing for the arrival of next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Epic Games is also not behind in the race as it has announced an update to its Unreal Engine to bring support for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The update essentially means a variety of games will be optimised for the next-gen consoles. The popular Fortnite could also be one of them.

The latest iteration, version 4.25, is also expected to help developers better prepare for the new consoles.