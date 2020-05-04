Sections
Home / Tech / Foxconn gets approval to resume manufacturing at Andhra plant: Xiaomi

Foxconn gets approval to resume manufacturing at Andhra plant: Xiaomi

Foxconn and other smartphone manufacturing partners had halted operations at their plants as per the government guidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:25 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Foxconn to resume smartphone manufacturing in India (Reuters)

Amid uncertainties over letting mobile and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) reopening factories, Xiaomi India on Monday confirmed Foxconn that manufactures its phones has received necessary approval to reopen its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

“Foxconn has received the necessary approval to begin its operations. We expect production to start in the next few days,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India, told the media during a press conference over video meet app Zoom.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, along with another OEM Wistron had suspended operations at their plants as per the government guidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Almost all of the phones that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sells in India are made in the country.



According to Muralikrishnan, nearly 99 per cent of the phones sold in India are made in the country.

The manufacturing is being done at Xiaomi’s two facilities -- one at the Sri City special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh and the other at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Foxconn facility at Sri City has received the approval while there is no news yet on the Sriperumbudur one. The highest-selling iPhone XR is also being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn’s facility at Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

About 65 per cent of Xiaomi phone components are also sourced from within the country.

On April 29, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exhorted the electronics industry to explore the new opportunities that are arising out of adversity and make the country the global hub of electronics manufacturing.

During a meeting with electronics industry associations, chambers and prominent industry players, Prasad asked the electronics industry to take advantage of the opportunity and new schemes notified by the ministry, attract global investment and strengthen the sector. He emphasised the role of the medical electronics industry that is at a point of a complete turnaround.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Be transparent, don’t downplay coronavirus spread’: Central team to Bengal
May 04, 2020 14:23 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed, new date to be announced on May 20
May 04, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Huge rush at shops on first day, people throng liquor shops in Shimla, defy social distancing
May 04, 2020 17:07 IST
Ranchi: Made to run from one hospital to another, mother delivers stillborn baby
May 04, 2020 17:06 IST
We have to exercise patience and express solidarity right now: Arko
May 04, 2020 17:06 IST
Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday
May 04, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.