Future iPhones could come with this cool new audio technology

Apple’s iPhones are some of the most advanced smartphones in the market right now. The company leaves no stone unturned in bringing new features and technologies to its smartphones. Now, a new report hints that the company is working on a cool new technology that would improve the audio quality of iPhones by manifolds.

A newly published Apple patent describes that the company is bringing binaural recording to its future iPhone models.

To give you some idea about this technology, binaural recording of sounds leads to a full 3D sound capture. In simple words, devices with this technology are able to reproduce the exact sound scene, which gives the listener the sensation of ‘being there’.

In its patent, as noted by Patently Apple, the company says that the binaural recording “can be accomplished through spatial rendering of audio inputs using Head Related Transfer Functions (HRTF), which modifies a sound signal in order to induce the perception in a listener that the sound signal is originating from any point in space.”

The company also says that while this approach is compelling for virtual reality VR applications, wherein a user can interact both visually and audibly in a virtual environment, in traditional video capture applications binaural audio can distract a user. “In contrast, monophonic or traditional stereophonic recordings may not provide a sufficient sense of immersion,” the patent says.

The patent then dwells into the details as to how this technology would be implemented. You can take a peek at Apple’s patent here.

As far as the timeline of implementation of this technology is concerned, there is no word on when Apple iPhones will be able to make binaural recording or if at all this technology will ever make it to iPhones. For now, all we can do is sit tight and wait for Apple to give us a clue about its future plans.