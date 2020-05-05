Sections
Home / Tech / Future iPhones could come with this cool new audio technology

Future iPhones could come with this cool new audio technology

A newly published Apple patent describes that the company is bringing binaural recording to its future iPhone models.

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Binaural recording of sounds leads to a full 3D sound capture. (REUTERS)

Apple’s iPhones are some of the most advanced smartphones in the market right now. The company leaves no stone unturned in bringing new features and technologies to its smartphones. Now, a new report hints that the company is working on a cool new technology that would improve the audio quality of iPhones by manifolds.

A newly published Apple patent describes that the company is bringing binaural recording to its future iPhone models.

To give you some idea about this technology, binaural recording of sounds leads to a full 3D sound capture. In simple words, devices with this technology are able to reproduce the exact sound scene, which gives the listener the sensation of ‘being there’.

In its patent, as noted by Patently Apple, the company says that the binaural recording “can be accomplished through spatial rendering of audio inputs using Head Related Transfer Functions (HRTF), which modifies a sound signal in order to induce the perception in a listener that the sound signal is originating from any point in space.”



The company also says that while this approach is compelling for virtual reality VR applications, wherein a user can interact both visually and audibly in a virtual environment, in traditional video capture applications binaural audio can distract a user. “In contrast, monophonic or traditional stereophonic recordings may not provide a sufficient sense of immersion,” the patent says.

The patent then dwells into the details as to how this technology would be implemented. You can take a peek at Apple’s patent here.

As far as the timeline of implementation of this technology is concerned, there is no word on when Apple iPhones will be able to make binaural recording or if at all this technology will ever make it to iPhones. For now, all we can do is sit tight and wait for Apple to give us a clue about its future plans.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
May 05, 2020 16:09 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST

latest news

Randeep takes a dig at those queuing for liquor with an Extraction still
May 05, 2020 16:10 IST
Ronaldo had said ‘yes’ to Ferguson for a United return, says Evra
May 05, 2020 16:08 IST
Sensex, Nifty give up gains, turn negative in late afternoon trade
May 05, 2020 16:07 IST
Young designers, utilise this time to find inspiration, says Anita Dongre
May 05, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.