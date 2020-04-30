Sections
Gmail gets card summaries for flights and orders on Android, iOS

Gmail users will see details such as the name of the retailer, the name of the item that users purchased and the total cost of the purchase.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

These changes will be rolled out to the Gmail app soon. (Pixabay)

Gmail for the web has been showing a summary of your travels on top of your emails for a long time. Now, Google is bringing the same functionality to Gmail’s Android and iOS based apps.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Gmail’s Android and iOS based apps are getting a very useful update that will highlight the summary of your flights and your orders on top of your emails in a card-like format.

The way it works is this: When users get an email for an upcoming flight or about an order, a card will be displayed just below the subject line of the email. As far as the flights are concerned, the app will show details such as the confirmation number, passenger name, take off time, landing times, seat number and duration of the flight. If the email includes details of the returning flight, Gmail will show multiple cards with details of the two flights.

Coming to the purchases, Gmail users will see details such as the name of the retailer, the name of the item that users purchased and the total cost of the purchase. This feature, as per the report, works for Google Play but not Amazon yet. Some cards also have shortcuts to see more details or track a package.



What’s more? Users can also collapse the cards when they are reading them so that they don’t get in the way of further reading the emails.

The publication says that Google has started rolling out this update to Android and iOS app users around the globe. Users should be able to use this feature on their smartphones soon.

