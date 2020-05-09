Sections
Home / Tech / Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout

Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that May 22 will be an official holiday for everyone who’s supposed to work that day.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Marcia Sekhose, Reuters

Google has told most employees to keep working from home for the rest of 2020 as part of a response by the tech giants to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home-related burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai announced the move in a memo to employees on late Thursday, which was first reported by CNBC.

Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

ALSO READ: From slowing down hiring to better investments: Read Sundar Pichai’s full email to Google employees



Facebook Inc also said on Friday it would allow workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of 2020.



The virus, which has infected more than 3.9 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Baby rhino takes her first steps, adorable video will make you smile
May 09, 2020 16:29 IST
Virtual tourism: LA, Maldives livestream twilight calm
May 09, 2020 16:31 IST
China admits coronavirus exposed ‘shortcomings’ in healthcare system
May 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Apple delays plans to launch new AirPods
May 09, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.