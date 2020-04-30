Google announces new set of rules to keep spam off Chrome Web Store

Here’s what you need to know about Google’s new rules for Chrome Web Store (Bloomberg)

Google is now cracking down on pesky Chrome extensions that have flooded its Web Store. The company has announced a set of new rules that aim to take down low-quality and misleading extensions from the app store. The store is currently home to more than 200,000 extensions.

Under the updated spam policy, Google is now barring developers or their affiliates from publishing extensions that have similar functionality.

Google has also directed developers to avoid misleading metadata and other information such as icon screenshots or promotional images. The description should be clearly written. It has also barred anonymous testimonials in the app description.

“Developers must not attempt to manipulate the placement of any extensions in the Chrome Web Store. This includes, but is not limited to, inflating product ratings, reviews, or install counts by illegitimate means, such as fraudulent or incentivized downloads, reviews and ratings,” said Google in a blog post.

Other practices such as extensions that are solely aimed to install another app or theme or extensions are also banned. There’s a stricter policy on phishing and other malicious attempts by developers.

Google’s new spam rules will come into effect on August 27 2020. The company said any extension found violating the policy will be removed from the Web Store.