Sections
Home / Tech / Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Anil Bhansali will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

Updated: May 13, 2020 01:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Robin Sinha, New Delhi

He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India (Google)

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India. He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India, it added. During his 28-year career in Microsoft, he led engineering efforts across the company’s Office, Search, and Windows divisions.

Also read: Google Drive on iOS, iPadOS gets Touch ID, Face ID lock support

“...Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services,” Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.

“I’m excited to be part of the technology charter of one of the world’s most innovative companies, and look forward to growing Google Cloud’s development support efforts in India to deliver solutions for customers faster and with great impact,” said Anil Bhansali.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

India 2nd to US again in requesting Facebook for users’ data
May 13, 2020 01:38 IST
Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India
May 13, 2020 01:23 IST
Punjab chief secy Karan Avtar relieved of financial commissioner taxation charge
May 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Now, people returning from abroad can rent a place for ₹100-10,000 a day in Chandigarh
May 13, 2020 01:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.